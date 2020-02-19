MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Public Library is asking for your help to celebrate their birthday.
The library officially open its door to the public on April 28, 1970, making this year the library's 50th birthday.
In preparation for the month-long celebration in April, the library is asking patrons to share their favorite library memories.
The memories will be collected for the library's historical archives. They will also be shared on social media and the library's website.
To submit your library memory, click here.