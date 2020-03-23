PADUCAH -- The McCracken County Public Library has tentative plans to reopen on Monday, April 20.
The library has been closed since Monday, March 16, due to COVID-19.
The decision to reopen next month is based on recommendations from the governor's office and the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
All book drops for the library are closed for health and safety precaution.
Patrons are asked to keep all materials they have checked out until the library reopens.
No late fees will accrue through the end of April.