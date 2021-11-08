PADUCAH – The McCracken County Public Library raised over $15,000 during this past weekend's Friends of the Library book sale.
"We are very pleased with the total considering we just had a large sale in August," said Friends of the Library board member Paula Franklin.
Franklin added that most of the unsold books will stay in the community. Friends of the Library donated unsold books to various veterans homes and local nursing homes. Additionally, some books were given to St. Paul de Vincent for their resale store and others were donated to Goodwill.
Friends of the Library is also planning a mini holiday book sale for Wednesday, Nov. 17. The sale will be held in the 2nd floor meeting room at the McCracken County Public Library from 9 a.m - 4 p.m.