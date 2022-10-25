MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A burn ban that has been in place since Sept. 27 in McCracken County, Kentucky, was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the burn ban last month because of dry conditions. Despite the burn ban, local fire departments have had to put out multiple field fires in the days since amid drought conditions and multiple days under red flag warnings from the National Weather Service.
However, rainfall the county received Tuesday led to the judge executive's decision to lift the burn ban, McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said in a news release sent around 2:30 p.m.
The release says Clymer issued an executive order lifting the countywide burn ban after the county received more than an inch of rainfall.
While the county's burn ban has been lifted, it's important to know that Kentucky is currently in its Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season, meaning it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season began on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Click here for more details.