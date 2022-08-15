PADUCAH — A man faces multiple charges after police say he harassed a woman before leading officers on a vehicle chase — nearly hitting another driver — followed by a foot chase through a Paducah neighborhood.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded Friday to a disturbance reported outside a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street. The man, Kinyare L. Taylor, allegedly tried to get into the vehicle of a woman who police say was his ex-girlfriend.
According to the police department, the first officer who arrived at the scene saw Taylor leaving a nearby gas station in a white SUV. The driver tried to stop the vehicle, but the SUV sped off down Jackson Street.
The police department says a second officer saw the SUV turn onto 21st Street, continuing to speed and driving in the wrong lane. Minutes later, the police department says it received a report that the SUV had blown a tire while turning off of 21st Street onto Harrison Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the police department says, they saw the vehicle wrecked in the middle of the street and Taylor walking away from it.
Taylor ran from officers, the police department claims, but officers caught up to him and arrested him in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Harrison Street.
The police department says emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who reported that her vehicle was nearly struck by the SUV as it sped down 21st Street.
Taylor was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and harassment.
After his arrest, he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.