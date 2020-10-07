McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man has been arrested after he admitted to abusing a 3-year-old child who was in his care for six days.
McCracken County Deputies say they went to a local hospital after hospital staff reported a possible child abuse.
Deputies say 25-year-old David Joshua Saunders, of McCracken County, brought in a 3-year-old boy who Saunders had been babysitting for the past 6 days.
Deputies say the child had a fractured arm as well as bruising on every part of his body that were in varying stages of healing. Deputies say these injuries were not consistent with accidental injuries.
After investigating and interviewing multiple people, deputies say Saunders would get frustrated with the child, become very angry, and lose his temper. Saunders then admitted to causing all the injuries on the child and said he did so out of anger and frustration.
Deputies also say Saunders was just a babysitter to the boy, and they are not related.
Saunders was arrested and charged with first degree criminal abuse. He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.