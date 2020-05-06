MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A McCracken County man faces charges after police found him driving a stolen van.
An unnamed McCracken County man reported his van was stolen to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Tuesday afternoon.
Paducah Police say they found the stolen van on South 7th St. around 8:45 Tuesday evening.
Police say they found 55-year-old Jerry Ingram behind the wheel and two other men in the van. Officers say all three men were intoxicated.
Ingram is charged with receiving stolen property of less than $10,000, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.