MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man faces drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency investigation that authorities say uncovered drugs, counterfeit money and firearms.
Authorities say the arrest is the result of an investigation involving the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A woman was also arrested on possession charges in connection to the investigation, which the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says began several weeks ago.
Members of law enforcement stopped and arrested 46-year-old Richard Hall just after 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hinkleville Road after he allegedly delivered crystal methamphetamine to that location. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives had also bought meth from Hall during the course of their investigation.
After Hall's arrest, detectives searched his vehicle. The sheriff's office says they found $50,000 in counterfeit money and other cash investigators say they believe are drug sale proceeds.
Hall's home and business — Elite Bargain Outlet on New Holt Road — were searched as well. The sheriff's office says detectives found crystal meth, cutting agents, two handguns and ecstasy pills in the home. Hall's wife, Cindy Carney-Hall, was in the home on Village Drive E in the Lone Oak area when the search warrant was carried out. She was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the search of Elite Bargain Outlet, detectives say they found more drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crystal meth.
Hall has a previous criminal record including convictions in multiple west Kentucky counties, investigators say, including convictions for felony theft, felony theft by deception, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, escape, fraudulent use of credit card, theft of identity and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Because of that record, Hall is not allowed by law to have a gun.
Hall now faces charges including three counts of firearms-enhanced meth trafficking, one count of firearm-enhanced ecstasy trafficking, two counts of possession of handgun by a felon and two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hall and his wife were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.