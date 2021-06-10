MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Early Wednesday morning McCracken County Sheriff deputies responded to a stabbing on Louisiana Street in the Farley community.
Deputies found a 62-year-old woman with stab wounds to her face and left arm. They also found 62-year-old Donald P. Lassiter, who had stab wounds as well. The sheriff's office says Lassiter stabbed the woman.
Lassiter and the victim were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Once released from the hospital, Lassiter was arrested.
The sheriff's office claims Lassiter stabbed the woman after an argument that started because the woman allegedly refused to pay for a cab ride for Lassiter. Investigators say Lassiter stabbed the women, and the two of them struggled over the knife. Lassiter was stabbed during the struggle.
Lassister was charged with first-degree assault - domestic violence.