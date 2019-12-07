MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— A McCracken County man has been arrested after breaking into a home on Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a burglary in-progress around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The homeowner said her three young children ran into her room and told her a stranger was in the house, police say.
The woman was able to get the intruder outside and says he ran toward a neighbor's house.
Deputies say they found the man, Randy L. Bradley Jr. at 4740 Old Mayfield Road.
Police say Bradley's face was bleeding and he had glass shards sticking out of his head.
Deputies discovered Bradley had rammed his head through the glass door in an attempt to get into the home. Police say he also ripped vinyl siding off the home and destroyed the screen door.
Bradley was arrested after being released from a local hospital.
Bradley was charged with:
- Public intoxication-controlled substance
- Burglary, 2nd degree
- Burglary, 2nd degree (attempt)
- Criminal mischief, 1st degree