PADUCAH– On Monday, the Paducah police charged a man for his role in a Sept. 7 break-in at West Towne Pharmacy.
Just after midnight on Sept. 7, Paducah Police responded to an alarm sounding at West Towne Pharmacy on Westpark Drive. Upon arriving, officers found a glass door broken and pill bottles scattered in the pharmacy and outside in the parking lot.
Detective Casey Steenbergen of the Paducah Police Department lead the case. During his investigation video surveillance of the parking lot was discovered. The video helped police identify a black vehicle in the pharmacy parking lot just before the break-in.
According to Paducah police, store surveillance also showed the burglar was bald or had a receding hairline.
Steenbergen's investigation lead him to identify 34-year-old Christopher Brent Roper of Hendron Road as a suspect. Eventually, enough evidence was gathered by Paducah police to charge Roper with the break-in.
Roper is currently an inmate at Christian County Jail, and Paducah's warrant was served to him in the jail on Monday.