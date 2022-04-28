The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch have arrested a 33-year-old McCracken County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
According to the KSP, Zacharias Schlipf was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP began the investigation after discovering Schlipf was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence in Paducah on Wednesday. During the search, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic lab for examination.
Schlipf is currently charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Schlipf was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.