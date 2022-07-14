PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say a McCracken County man was arrested for trafficking cocaine Tuesday evening in a parking lot at a local business.
Deputies say they received a tip alleging 26-year-old Raheem Benjamin was trafficking cocaine. During their investigation, deputies say Benjamin agreed to sell a quantity of cocaine in a parking lot on New Holt road.
Deputies say Benjamin was arrested a short time later after allegedly selling six grams of cocaine.
Deputies say Benjamin is lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.