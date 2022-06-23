MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says investigators found multiple large bags of marijuana and some fentanyl pills in his home.
The sheriff's office says the arrest was made Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation by McCracken County detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole. According to the sheriff's office, the man was on parole after a robbery conviction.
Investigators searched the Benton Road home of 27-year-old Joeshawn Starks on Wednesday. In a news release about the arrest, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims detectives and probation officers found "several" fentanyl pills, as well as "several" pounds of marijuana. A photo included with the news release shows five large plastic bags of marijuana and a small plastic bag that appears to contain blue pills.
Starks was arrested at his home and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree trafficking in fentanyl on the first offense, trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana on the first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.