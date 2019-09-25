MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A McCracken County man was arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online.
36-year-old Nathan D. Puckett was arrested at a Paducah home Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.
The arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch says Puckett was sharing files of child pornography online.
Along with his arrest, troopers also seized equipment used in the crime.
Puckett was charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.