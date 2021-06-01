MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A judge sentenced David Howery to one year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges.
Howery was charged after more than 100 neglected animals were found at his Paducah home.
He previously entered a plea deal that would see him serve six months, but Judge Todd Jones denied that deal.
Once he is out of jail in April of next year, Howery has agreed not to have any animals for two years as a term of his probation.
The animals from that case are all safe with local nonprofits, fosters and animal shelters.
It costs a lot to care for them. That's why they need your help.
A&A Horse Haven rescued the horses and goats from the McCracken County abuse case in April. They're much better now.
Two of the horses from the McCracken County case have been adopted. One of them is now with a foster. They have goats, some of which have given birth.
The nonprofit has rescued 150 horses over time, including three from the Howery case.
Natasha Hankins said those horses are all safe now, but people need to report cases of abuse.
"I mean, when it gets to that point it's pretty bad, but if someone is in need of help or struggling, or they can't afford to feed them or anything like that, it's better to call us before you get to that point," said Hankins. "There's no cost in turning your animal over to us and we can take care of them."
Hankins is fostering Bourbon, one of the abused horses from the case. He's doing better these days.
McCracken County Animal Control Director James Holler said all the dogs are doing well, though some are still getting medical help. But, they're all adoptable.
"McCracken County Humane Society has worked with the aggressive dogs, and they've had no issue with getting them to an adoptable state. And eventually all will be adopted out and find good homes," said Holler.
Every animal is safe, but nonprofits like A&A Horse Haven said they need the community's continued support as they work to rescue animals from cases like this.
"There's 45 horses in our care right now, and we could always use donations, and money, feed, buckets, I mean, all sorts of things all the time," said Hankins. "It would be so helpful. Volunteers, anyone who wants to come and help."
There's another local animal abuse case we are tracking.
Sara Kelly of Eddyville, Kentucky, will be sentenced Wednesday.
She is charged with 16 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
A&A Horse Haven also rescued the horses from that case and provided updates on their status.
"The rest of them are all gaining weight and doing much better, and Hurricane here was not liking people very much when he came," said Hankins. "It took several of us to get him caught in a little bitty pen, and now you can see he's a good boy. He likes to be loved on."
There were 13 malnourished horses and three dead horses on the Lyon County property Kelly owns. Two more horses died later.