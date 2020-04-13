MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 is not slowing down the progress of future ball fields in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is looking at sites for the county's future baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball fields. They have also secured the design team.
The ball field's funding source, the transient room tax, is suffering with fewer people staying in hotels. The transient room tax impacts hotels and motels in Paducah who now pay a 10% transient room tax — 6% in county taxes and 4% in city taxes. A portion of the county's funds goes to the Sports Tourism Commission to fund the ball fields. The number of people staying in hotels every month directly impacts that revenue source. No hotel guests means no transient room tax funds.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the decline in funds could impact the project's timeline, but it's moving forward.
"Plan for the best, and prepare for the worst," Clymer said. "Maybe this isn't the worst, but I don't want to see the worst if this is not it."
Clymer said the decline in revenue has not been reflected heavily in the latest transient room tax revenue. Clymer said in March the Sports Tourism Commission received $64,500 for February profits. He expects that number to dramatically drop for March revenues, which will come out in late April.
Commissioner Jeff Parker said less money from taxes on hotels has delt a blow to the transient room taxe's bottom line, but he's confident it will get better.
"I don't think it would stop it. It would really slow it down," Parker said. "You know, as far as the county goes, we're probably lucky in the position we are in. Right now we're sitting on, we haven't done anything with any of our money, so we're sitting on cash."
Parker is referring to the $330,000 the Sports Tourism Commission has from previous payouts from the transient room tax from December to March. County Commissioner Eddie Jones said because the Sports Tourism Commission has no employees or liabilities, the money is safe.
"Now, we anticipated $1 million a year in revenue. That obviously needs to be re-looked," Jones said, "But it will eventually go back up to $1 million."
The money has only one purpose, and Clymer said it will stay that way.
"We're going forward. We are dead set. We are going to get this done," Clymer said. "It's just going to slow us down for a few months' period, but who knows when we will start recovering. That's what all the discussion is about now."