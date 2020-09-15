MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Speeding has always been and will continue to be a traffic issue.
It leads to tickets, crashes, and sometimes death.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said there have been 550 collisions in the county to date in 2020.
There have been six accidents on Lovelaceville Road/State route 1322 in the 4100 block.
That is where families are taking action regarding a trouble spot in McCracken County.
There was an accident Saturday on the road, where a man flipped his car.
He was airlifted to a hospital.
"The automobile accident in question, it would appear that speed and possibly inattention could have been two contributing factors to that accident occurring," said Carter.
One of the families with property damage did not want to be on camera, but said a man was even thrown from his car.
They say speeding is an ongoing issue in the 35-mile-per-hour zone.
That is why one family put up a sign telling people to slow down.
There are fours signs, one saying 10 wrecks, the second said one dog was killed and the third said 20 mailboxes damaged along State Highway 1322.
Carter has six reported crashes in that area, making up almost two percent of the county's collisions this year.
He said he does not have enough deputies to patrol for speeding and respond to emergencies.
"When you have a very limited number of men and women out patrolling a county this size of a population of over 45,000 of just the county that's a huge responsibility," said Carter.
"I wish we had the ability to be omnipresent and to be, cover the county around the clock but unfortunately the reality of that is, it's not possible."
He asked that people do their part and follow speed limits, to protect themselves and others.
Sheriff Carter said people living in high problem areas like this one can request a radar trailer from the department.
The trailers are used to deter speeding and remind people to watch out for signs.
If you want to petition leaders to lower speeds limits on certain roads, here is what you need to know.
Regardless of whether it's a state-owned road, if the road is in the county, contact your county fiscal court.
If it is in the city, contact the city hall.