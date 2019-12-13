MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County nonprofit is bringing holiday dinner to hundreds of people in the community.
The Family Service Society in Paducah is gearing up for its annual Santa for A Senior event, gathering goods for seniors and adults with disabilities.
They have packed bags full of food, and personal care items for people who are sometimes forgotten around this time of the year.
Thomas Young is one of the people who will receive a package this holiday season.
"It's a blessing. Anybody that hasn't heard about it needs to come," said Young.
He is a dad to two little girls, and he's living with a disability.
Young said he can do so much for his little girls as a recipient of this annual program.
"Christmas, I want to cook for the girls, and we going to have a great time," said Young. "I'm just trying. I'm trying to prepare now for that day. And I'm praying for a great day and snow, so we can go out and play in the snow."
He and hundreds of others were assessed and chosen for the Santa for a Senior program.
Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Melloy said there is another program, Adopt a Senior, where folks in the community can choose any senior citizen they know to give to this season.
"If you give us $65, we then will take that and purchase all of the items that are needed and make sure that, that household is taken care of," said Melloy. "And then in turn, we will give you a little piece of paper. It's like a little certificate that a senior has been adopted in your name, and details on what kind of things they will get."
The Santa for a Senior program has been running for several years, helping hundreds and reminding them that they are important.
"At Family Service Society, we believe in helping every member of a family unit, and that's just a population that is under served," said Melloy.
Each household will receive a turkey or ham, bags full of food and needed items, and a small Christmas gift.
Young said he is happy that resources like this exist.
"I try to give them [his daughters] the world even though I don't have the means to do it," said Young. "But I'm willing to do it. It's a great thing."
Young encourages anyone who qualifies to stop by the Family Service Society, and get the help they need.
The center is still looking for donations, funds, and volunteers. Melloy has asked the public to get into that holiday spirit and help do some good.
The package deliveries will start next week.
If you would like to adopt a senior, here is how: Visit the Family Service Society during business hours. The nonprofit is located at 827 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah.
You can make a $65 donation to help one local senior.
You can also call Family Service Society at 270-443-4838, and ask what items are needed. Then, drop off your own care package for someone in need this holiday.