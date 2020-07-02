PADUCAH — Nonprofits continue to struggle financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why many are relying on fundraisers to help. We are now one month into the Fred Paxton Challenge to help benefit charities and nonprofits.
Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy in Paducah is one of of the participating nonprofits. They offer therapeutic riding lessons.
Equine Assistant Darbie Shrebes spent Thursday helping with riding lessons and bonding with Curly the horse after a good riding lesson.
"Being on a horse is like freedom," said Shrebes.
Development and Marketing Director Mollie Sawyer said COVID-19 closed Cassidy's Cause's facility for three months, canceling rides and other important events.
"We had to cancel several of our fundraisers and those opportunities for us to bring in funds into our facility,"said Sawyer. "Being a nonprofit, those are vital to us, and we've had to cut back on those."
Struggling nonprofits need the extra support to help them help you, like the horses at Cassidy's Cause assist riders.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is matching donations for 24 McCracken County non-profits participating in the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities.
Cassidy's Cause needs the money for maintenance, veterinarian check-ups, food, and supplies to take care of their more than 20 horses.
Volunteer Coordinator and P.A.T.H. certified riding instructor Christy Woley said the money also helps sponsor more than a third of their riders, many of whom live with disabilities or are even in foster care.
"Even though our cost is minimal to ride, minimal to some people is a lot to others, so we don't want to turn anybody away," Woley said.
Cassidy's Cause runs on the support of their staff, volunteers, and you.
"If you used to give $100, $10 is just as important to us as that larger donation," said Sawyer.
Sawyer said they also need volunteers. You do not have to have experience with horses to help.
The challenge began June 1 and ends Aug. 31.
If you would like to donate to the Fred Paxton Challenge, visit the Community Foundation of West Kentucky website at cfwestky.com and fill out the form.