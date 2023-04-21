MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In times of natural disasters, improvements in communication can make a huge difference in people's lives.
One way the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management and the Paducah Organization of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) plan to improve communication is by hosting an Amateur Radio exercise at 9 a.m. Saturday in Carson Park in Paducah.
According to a news release by the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, the goal of the exercise is to set up communications using high frequency amateur radio, or what is known to some as HAM radio, from Paducah. Then, if there were a large-scale disaster where communication was made difficult by lack of internet, electricity, or cellphone service, communication statewide and between states would still be possible.
This event will be held at the same time as Ohio NVIS Day, which is short for Near Vertical Incident Skywave antennas. The news release explains those antennas are "low to the ground and coverage is generally within a 400-mile radius." They say that is very important when it comes to high frequency communications.