McCracken County Courthouse

PADUCAH — Several McCracken County officials will take the Oath of Office at the Mccracken County Courthouse on Dec. 29. 

According to a release from the McCracken County Government, Oaths will be given by Honorable Judge Tim Kaltenbach at 4 p.m. in Courtroom A. 

The following officials will be taking oaths during the ceremony:

Judge Executive: Craig Clymer 

County Commissioners: Richard Abraham, J.W. "Bill" Bartleman, and Edwin "Eddie" Jones 

County Clerk: Jamie Huskey 

Coroner: Amanda Melton 

Property Value Administrator: Bill Dunn 

Jailer: David Knight 

Constable: Eric Augustus