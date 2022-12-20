PADUCAH — Several McCracken County officials will take the Oath of Office at the Mccracken County Courthouse on Dec. 29.
According to a release from the McCracken County Government, Oaths will be given by Honorable Judge Tim Kaltenbach at 4 p.m. in Courtroom A.
The following officials will be taking oaths during the ceremony:
Judge Executive: Craig Clymer
County Commissioners: Richard Abraham, J.W. "Bill" Bartleman, and Edwin "Eddie" Jones
County Clerk: Jamie Huskey
Coroner: Amanda Melton
Property Value Administrator: Bill Dunn
Jailer: David Knight
Constable: Eric Augustus