MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - Leaders from McCracken County and the city of Paducah will be providing an update on COVID-19 Friday at 2 p.m.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield will provide additional details about the state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that will be set up at West Kentucky Community College.
Kroger Health is in charge of testing, not WKCTC.
WKCTC says the site will be open Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The testing will be in the lower parking lot of Carson Hall at its campus on Alben Barkely Drive. The goal is to test up to 330 people per day at each location.
The testing is done free of charge.
People eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to the virus.
The overall goal of the partnership between Kroger Health and the state is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
If you want to register click here.
You can also call 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.