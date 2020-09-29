MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County sheriff said he's grateful the fiscal court passed a resolution that intends to raise the pay of deputies and other county employees, a move that addresses large pay disparities and helps with recruitment and retention.
The resolution, which passed the fiscal court 3 to 1 Monday evening, strives to increase the pay of deputies, jail employees and county clerk employees. The resolution states that revenue from a slight increase in property taxes would be used to raise the pay of the aforementioned employees "no later than the first pay period in the 2021 calendar year."
That property tax increase, which also passed the fiscal court Monday evening, brings the tax rate from 10.1 cents for every $100 in real estate value to 10.5 cents.
"If somebody has a house valued at $100,000, this would be a $4 increase in their taxes," explained County Commissioner Bill Bartleman.
The resolution also says the fiscal court intends to allocate at least $400,000 in additional money to increase the pay of the employees in the sheriff's office, the jail, and the the county clerk's office on July 1, 2021. Those raises are in addition to the first set of raises, and will be funded with the revenue from the insurance tax that took effect this summer.
Furthermore, the resolution says the fiscal court will review finances by Nov. 1, 2021 to see if there will be money available to increase salaries by at least another $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2022.
The resolution does say that the amount of the raises on July 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 are goals. But the actual amount will be based on revenue and projected revenue.
The raises will help bridge a pay gap that makes recruitment and retention a challenge. The starting pay for a deputy in the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is $33,000. Meanwhile, a recent flyer shows the starting salary of a Paducah police officer is $52,984, which includes $4,000 in incentives from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said the sheriff's office has lower pay compared to at least seven other agencies in west Kentucky.
Carter said the sheriff's office has already lost some deputies to other agencies that pay more. Currently, they are three full-time deputies short of a full staff. In addition, the sheriff's office has five employees that are eligible for retirement now, and another 10 who can retire within the next two years. That can lead to vacancies that would be difficult to fill, given the low salaries.
"My concern was that we were one a brink of a crisis," said Carter. "I'm not playing on words or trying to make that more than what it is. But I truly believe that without some movement of trying to create a better plan to this current pay disparity, that's exactly where we were going to be. We were going to be on the brink of a crisis because as I have illustrated, the amount of time that it takes to get a deputy sheriff trained to where they can become a benefit to the community takes quite some time. And if you had a number of deputies that retired, and due to the competitive wages that are out there right now, not being able to be attractant from a pay perspective to people that are POPS (Peace Officer Professional Standards)-certified, we had the potential of having a number of openings that we would not be able to fill for quite some time."
But now that the resolution to increase the deputies' pay has been approved, recruitment and retention of employees will likely be easier.
"Just very thankful and very grateful that we now have a plan that's been devised that is going to provide some hope into the future and give us a road map," said Carter of the resolution. "This has been over a two-year endeavor for me, personally, to try to get these men and women that are serving here the pay that they deserve. And this is the farthest that we've been. And to have something written down in way of this resolution to provide hope, I think that anybody can look into the future and recognize the direction that we're going. I certainly believe that everyone's heart and mind are in the right place in truly trying to make this goal a reality. And I feel confident that they will work hard at fulfilling that if at all possible."
Despite the pay disparity that the McCracken County Sheriff's Office faces compared to other agencies, Carter stressed that his deputies are extremely qualified.
"I want to be careful to not suggest that we have sub par talent here at the sheriff's office," said Carter. "Our staffing, in my personal opinion, is second to none."
Carter said another one of his priorities is to address the pay scale within the sheriff's office. Under the current structure, deputies get pay raises every year for the first four years, but not much beyond that. Carter hopes to work out a plan that would allow deputies to continue getting steady pay increases beyond their fourth year, possibly up to year 25, to help with retention.
Meanwhile, McCracken County Jailer David Knight also applauds the resolution to increase the pay of deputies, jail employees and county clerk employees, calling the resolution a "great leap in the right direction."
Knight said jail employees only make $12 an hour. The turnover rate is so high that 45% of jail employees have worked there less than a year. Furthermore, the jail is nine employees short of a full staff of 66.
Another obstacle to retention is that there is no pay scale at the jail, said Knight. This means the $12 an hour pay would not change, no matter how long an employee works there. Knight and his staff have made a proposal to the fiscal court to create a pay scale based on employee experience and training, and hope it can be implemented with the new resolution.
Although all three county commissioners voted in favor of the resolution to increase the pay of deputies, jail employees and county clerk employees, Judge Executive Craig Clymer voted against it. He said he has several concerns with the resolution, including the possibility that the raises would stretch the county too thin.
"I have concerns that it's too ambitious as to time. Our financial condition is still rather poor," said Clymer. "We all four agree that we need to do wage increases. It's probably somewhere around that amount. But I think it's a bit ambitious, given the other demands we have on the revenue. We got a lot of other requests."
Clymer said some of those needs include paving that has been pushed back, $3.5 million that the airport is requesting from the county, several million dollars that need to be put into the 911 center, and money to develop recreational ball fields.
Clymer said he also takes issue with the language of the resolution.
"A resolution is a firm commitment to do something," said Clymer. "But then the other concern is the resolution says, 'But if we don't have the money, we won't do it'."
Bartleman, however, said the resolution is valid.
"A resolution is to express an opinion for or against something," said Bartleman. "And this resolution expresses opinions in favor of salary increases for employees. It's not binding by law, and it sets the goal, and it's clear that our goal is to do that."
Bartleman also said the county's financial situation has been improving too.
"Our end-of-the-month revenue has increased every month compared to the previous year since October of 2018," said Bartleman. "So our revenue picture is improving and we have not even begun collecting the insurance tax yet. So once we get that in, we will be able to afford to give increases to the sheriff, the jailers and the clerk's office."