MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The last day to pay property taxes without paying a penalty in McCracken County was set for Dec. 31, but the sheriff's office says that deadline has been extended.
In a news release, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it will accept county tax bills at face value through Thursday, Jan. 2.
The extension is being offered because the sheriff's office, like other state and county offices in the McCracken County Courthouse, was closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
After Thursday, property owners will face a 5% penalty on late tax bills through Jan. 31. That penalty jumps to 21% for Feb. 1 through April 15.
