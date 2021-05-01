PADUCAH-- The McCracken County Public Library was supposed to start its bookmobile operations last year instead, it happened Saturday morning.
They made their first official stop at the Paducah Homegrown Farmers' Market.
Bookmobile Coordinator Lesley Garrett said the pandemic delayed operations, keeping their "Brary Bus" out of neighborhoods and away from those who need it.
"It was a bit of a bummer to not be able to be on track, but that's just how it goes, now I feel extra prepared," said Garrett.
"We've been able to dive deeper into some community partnerships, that we're going to be doing stops at as well, so that's been really incredible."
The big yellow bookmobile attracted families interested in books.
Emily Parker spent time reading with her son three-year-old son Ellis. Parker said it is nice to see the bookmobile up and running.
"We know how hard they've been working to make this "Brary Bus" a reality, and so it's really nice to see it come to fruition after about a year of planning," said Parker.
"It's just an out-of-the-box idea that going is really going to serve the community well."
The "Brary Bus" is available to meet everyone where they are at, making resources available, giving them another way to check out and return items.
"We really just want to go to everyone in McCracken County because not everybody can make it to the building, especially if you're busy or working late," said Garrett.
"So we're going to try to take it where the people are and make sure everyone in McCracken County is serviced by their bookmobile."
Garrett said they had an existing outreach program before the pandemic that focused on homebound outreach at assisted living facilities.
"We would do programs and such, but we also have had our books by mail program and our homebound delivery program, so this is kind of just an expansion of that," said Garrett.
"We're still doing those deliveries and once it's safe to do programs again we will but for now we're just keeping it safe."
Saturday's stop is just the beginning of their work. They have 15 planned stops in McCracken County.
The "Brary Bus" will make stops at grocery stores and assisted living spots.
The bus will include a 'Little free library," food pantry, and other resources.
You will need a library card to check out items. If you do not have one, they will help you sign up for one.
They will also help with summer reading programs.
If you would like the list of planned stops, click here.