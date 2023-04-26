PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is joining thousands of visitors and community members alike in celebrating AQS QuiltWeek this year.
In a Wednesday social media post, the library encouraged visitors to come see Paducah Stitch n' Quilt Guild's display of handmade quilts, which will be on display through the month of April.
Additionally, they say fiber artist Lezlie Russell from the Southern Illinois Spinners and Weavers Guild will give a spinning wheel demonstration during Thursday's Front and Center Series event, which begins at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Finally, local historian J.T. Crawford will give a presentation entitled Paducah's First Frontier: The 100 Block of Broadway, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
"The foot of Broadway represents the genesis of our city’s founding," a summary of the presentation begins. "From that path, Paducah grew up from the river, eventually becoming the unofficial capital of far western Kentucky. For many years, the north side of the 100 block of Broadway, one of the most prime real estate spots for a river city, has been a parking lot. How did that happen when it was once populated by thriving businesses?"
According to a release from the library, doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation is expected to last until about 6:30 p.m.
The library hosts a variety of events in addition to the Evenings Upstairs series. Book sales, kids activities, story hours, author spotlights and community resource events are held throughout the year.