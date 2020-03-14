McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Public Library will be closed for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will start on Monday, March 16, and go through Sunday, March 29.
The Library will remain open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and will be open normal hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
If safe, the library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.
All of the library's sponsored programs and events are also canceled for the remainder of March.
The Library Director Susan Baier says,
Baier also says the library followed the recommendation of the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives to temporarily close.
In a Facebook post, the library says that all book drops will remain open for returns and overdue fines will not accrue during the closure. However, a limited number of staff will work in the building during the closure to process returns, answer phone calls, and perform other critical tasks.
Baier stresses that the library has many digital services available for free and Homebound Delivery service continues to be available by mail for those unable to visit the library due to age or illness; a registration form can be found at https://www.mclib.net/homebound/apply/.