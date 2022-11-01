PADUCAH — When the temperature falls at or below 40° F, Paducah's Washington St. Baptist Church opens it's doors to the community- offering a warm place to shower, do laundry, eat, and get a safe night of sleep.
During the month of November, the McCracken County Public Library will serve as a donation drop-off point for warming center supplies. According to a Tuesday release, Washington St. Baptist Church is asking for travel-sized toiletries for guests using their facilities. Specifically, they're asking for the following items:
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Mouthwash
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Hand Sanitizer
- Floss
- New Socks
To donate, just drop off your items at the first-floor desk inside the library during their normal operating hours.
The church says they will accept anyone who needs a place to stay for the evening on a walk-in basis, including unaccompanied youth, married couples, unmarried couples, and single adults with or without children. Beds are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum capacity of 20 people.
According to a Tuesday release, visitors must follow certain regulations in order to stay at the warming center.
- Visitors must not have any weapons or be intoxicated
- Pets are not allowed
- Identification is requested, but not required. ID can include a photo ID, bill, or official document. If identification is not provided, the guest will have their picture taken for the WSBC's records.
- Visitors with outstanding warrants will be referred to law enforcement
- Visitors on the sex offender registry may only be sheltered if there are no minors in the warming center that night
- Visitors must take a rapid test for COVID-19. Those who test positive will not be able to stay, as there is no capacity for isolation at the center.
- Volunteers will assist visitors with online registration and warming-shelter agreements
- Doors are locked at 10 p.m. and guests are able to leave the center between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Each guests who stays at the center will be offered fresh linens for their beds. Shower and laundry facilities are available for use. The church also plans to provide dinner and breakfast to all guests, if/when possible, depending on donations and volunteer availability. The McCracken County Library is also serving as a warming center during their normal business hours.
In addition to travel-sized hygiene items, the church is in need of sponsorships for food and maintenance, as well as volunteers who can work at the center in the evenings. If you would like to help, call Colbey Moore at (270) 442-8033.