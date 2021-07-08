PADUCAH — In 2019, more than 70,000 Americans died from opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number includes roughly 1,300 Kentuckians, about 2,800 Illinoisans, nearly 1,600 Missourians and more than 2,000 Tennesseans.
The library might not be first place that comes to mind when you consider the fight against opioid overdoses, but the Purchase District Health Department in west Kentucky is teaming up with the McCracken County Public Library to help save lives. Sarah McGowan, adult services manager at the library, says the new initiative fits in perfectly with the library's mission.
"Our whole thing is that we're a place where everyone in the community has a home and is safe, and that we all, like, own it equally. It doesn’t belong to any one kind of demographic of people," said McGowan.
The library received its first shipment of Narcan from the Purchase District Health Department on July 1. Narcan is a nasal spray medication used as an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses. The public response has been overwhelmingly positive; McGowan believes that has to do with the library's atmosphere.
"We have a reputation in the community as a safe place, a place that does not stigmatize people, where you can get good information, and where you know that something — a sensitive topic like this about drug use — that the police would not find out," said McGowan.
Amy Lane, who was visiting the library Thursday, says the library's distribution is successful because there's no shame attached to asking for help there.
"It's available, and maybe the people wouldn't be embarrassed to get it here or to ask for it," Lane says. "I think it's a welcoming place."
McGowan says requesting a Narcan box is simple.
"A person comes into the library, they go to the first floor information desk, which is the adult services department there, and they tell staff there that they're interested in obtaining Narcan," McGowan explains.
After that, they can scan the code on a pamphlet, which will guide them on how to safely administer Narcan. If you don't have a smart phone, staffers will happily set you up on a library desktop.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah are also teaming up with the health department. When at-risk patients leave the hospitals, they'll get a free Narcan nasal spray.