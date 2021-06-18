PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library Board of Trustees has selected a new library director from a pool of 27 applicants, the library announced Friday.
The library's board of trustees chose Justin Brasher — currently the community programming manager for the Pasadena Public Library System in southeast Houston — for the job.
In a news release, the library says the board was impressed by Brasher's educational background and experience in business and library science.
The library says Brasher, who is a third-generation librarian, has a master’s degree in library and information studies from Florida State University, a master’s degree in business administration from west taxes A&M and he's a member of the American Library Association and the Texas Library Association.
At the Pasadena Public Library System, the news release says, Brasher oversaw the implementation of the library's virtual programming and developed popular programs, including a drive-in movie feature.
Brasher will begin work as McCracken County Public Library director on Aug. 4.