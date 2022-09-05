PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is once again hosting weekly story-time. Mrs. Nicole and Brary Bear will host the hour-long event beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the second-floor meeting-room.
According to an announcement from the library, this year's theme will be "Wandering Through the Alphabet with You!" They say Story Time is an early learning curriculum that brings books to life through puppet shows, skits, and songs, with the help of Dr. Duck and Lady Dragon.
According to the library's website, Story Time runs every Tuesday,beginning after Labor Day and continuing until Derby Day each year. You can find past story-times on Youtube, here.