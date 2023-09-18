PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is hosting two free flu shot events on September 19 and October 3.
On Tuesday, September 19 the library will have their monthly resource fair. Attendees will be able to get a flu shot and chat with local community partners.
The shots will be provided by Genoa Healthcare. The fair will be held in the library's meeting room from 4 to 6 p.m.
Another event will be held on Tuesday, October 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library's outside garden area.
Mercy Health will be giving free flu vaccines on a first come, first serve, basis until they run out of supplies. You don't need to have insurance or pre-registration to get vaccinated at the event.
Vaccinations will be available to anyone above the age of nine years old, and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Purchase District Health Department will be there to provide extra information on WIC, vaccines, and more.
Turning Point Recovery Community Center will also be there to provide Narcan and peer support specialists to anyone whose interested.