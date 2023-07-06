PADUCAH — One local library is teaching kids the rules of the road — bicycle style.
Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. the McCracken County Public Library hosted their Pedal in Paducah Junior event. Children who participated rode 4 miles downtown with a stop in the middle. During the stop, they enjoyed water and popsicles along with crafts to decorate their bikes.
Library Director, Justin Brasher, says their hope is to teach kids about having fun and staying safe.
"We want to make sure that we encourage children both in mind and body," Brasher says. "We want them to be learning, both intellectually with a book but physically, kinesthetically, in terms of motor functions."
They taught the children about topics such as:
- Signaling on the road
- Riding safely
- How to make sure they're seen
The library staff created this event because of their own passion for biking. According to Brasher, many of the employees bike to work in the morning. They wanted to share that love for biking and help kids be safe while doing it.
"We want them to be able to develop themselves from top to bottom to be ready for the future," Brasher says.
To be eligible to participate in the next Pedal in Paducah Junior event, children must:
- Be 8 to 12 years old
- Have their own bike
- Know how to ride a bike
There is no pre-registration required. There isn't another Pedal in Paducah Junior event planned yet, but you can check the library's online calendar and Facebook to find out when the next one will be.