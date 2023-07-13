MCCRACKEN COUNTY — As the summer draws to a close, the McCracken County Public Library is celebrating the final week of this year’s summer reading program by celebrating with the community.
The Unity in Community Day event will start at 10 a.m. on July 19 at the McCracken County Public Library Parking Lot.
The event connects to this year’s summer reading program theme of “All Together Now”. The library this year’s theme is meant to connect people of all ages through the theme of friendship, kindness, inclusion, and diversity.
Because of this, several community partners will be present at the event to showcase their careers and how they benefit the community. Children will have a chance to walk around, ask questions, and enjoy the misting station, which will help them stay cool in the hot weather.
The community partners will be bringing their vehicles, including:
- Police cars
- Fire trucks
- Farm equipment
- Service vehicles
The first 250 kids who fill up a stamp card by visiting each vehicle will be given free shaved ice from Kona Ice, sponsored by Paducah Bank.
For more information on the McCracken County Public Library and what event they will be hosting, visit the McCracken County Public Library website.