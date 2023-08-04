MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library is collecting non-perishable pantry items for August to give to the local resource center, Family Service Society.
The library collects donations for different community partner organizations each month, and for August, the library chose the Family Service Society which has also reached out to the community for pantry donations.
The library asked the public in a Facebook post to bring non-perishable pantry items and personal care items to the library during August. The donations brought to the library will be given to families through the local non-profit.
For more information about the McCracken County Public Library, visit their Facebook page or website.