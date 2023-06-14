MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Attention music fans: A "Sweet Strains of the Dulcimer" event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCracken County Public Library.
Ron Pen, musicology professor and director of the John Jacob Niles Center for American Music, will be speaking at the event.
Additionally, he will give an illustrated presentation, as well as a live performance.
The dulcimer is an instrument that has deep roots in Eastern Kentucky. The earliest version of this instrument was crafted in 1838 by Ely Boggs and “Uncle” Ed Thomas in 1870, the library says.
The event is free and is open to the public.
Contact the Adult Programming Coordinator at the McCracken County Public Library by email at bwrinkle@mclib.net or by phone at 270-442-2510 for additional information.