MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Did you know new underwear is one of the most requested but least donated items at shelters and assistance facilities?
The McCracken County Public Library tries to meet this need with its annual campaign "Drop Your Drawers" to collect packages of new underwear for children in need.
For the last six years, the McCracken County Public Library and the statewide Drop Your Drawers campaign have sought to address this shortage. In that time, the MCPL has collected more than 6,200 pairs of new underwear for children, according to a MCPL release.
Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 and continuing through the month, the library will collect packages of new underwear for children, preferably sizes 4-16.
Donations will go to the Merryman House's and Paducah Cooperative Ministry's supplies of emergency underwear, providing direct assistance to each organization.
There are two ways to donate:
- Bring your donations to the library and give them to a staff member or drop them at the display on the second floor
- If you’re ordering online, you can ship your donation directly to the library at McCracken County Public Library, c/o Drop Your Drawers, 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
For more information about the campaign, contact School Outreach Coordinator Matt Jaeger at mjaeger@mclib.net or call 270-442-2510 ext 118.