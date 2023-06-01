MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local library started off a new chapter of summer with an afternoon of fun and reading. The McCracken County Public Library hosted its All Together Now summer reading program kickoff event Thursday afternoon.
The library says the goal is to combat the issue of "summer slide," when kids may forget some of the skills they learned in school over the course of the summer.
Atmos Energy sponsored the event, which included free hot dogs and prizes, and the company sponsored handing out books from Scholastic.
Mom of four Brittany Sutton has been taking her children to the library since they were babies.
"Once they learn to read and they can read themselves, that light bulb kind of goes off, and it opens up all the possibilities," Sutton says.
Sutton took part in activities during the event, just like many other parents.
Sutton's daughter, Nataleigh, and her friend, Zoe Shoulta, say summer is one of their favorite times to pick up a great book.
"I really like reading during the summer, 'cause there's so many different spots to read. It's like, in the spring it's too cold, and in the fall it's too cold, and in the summer you can be outside and read," Zoe says.
McCracken County Library Director Justin Brasher says the library is constantly working on exciting programs to get kids reading.
For example, the library will have animals, magicians and more throughout the summer.
The McCracken County Public Library is also hosting a summer reading challenge that kicked off during Thursday's event. There will be prizes. McCracken County isn't the only library in our area hosting a reading challenge. Check with your local library to find out what they offer.