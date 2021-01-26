McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library is now offering computer appointments.
The Library says you can call the Library at 270-442-2510 to make a computer appointment for up to two hours per day. This service is intended to expand available resources while the library is closed to the public.
The Library says you must follow these guidelines:
- One appointment per person, per day
- No time extensions can be given
- A mask must be worn at all times
- Only one additional person is allowed at the appointment
- Staff members are limited to giving 15 minutes of computer help
- A temperature check is required
- Bookshelves, DVD's, and other materials remain unavailable
The Library says it's also offering curbside faxing and copying services, as well as printing.
For updates regarding the Library’s opening status, visit mclib.net and follow McCracken County Public Library on Facebook. Questions and concerns can be emailed to Library Director Susan Baier at sbaier@mclib.net.