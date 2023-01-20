MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Library now offers streaming services through Kanopy — all free with your library card.
Find movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that can be enjoyed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet or online.
Just as the McCracken County Public Library buys books to add to their collection, they also offer a variety of digital resources too — Kanopy is one of the more popular digital resources.
Kanopy does not charge you because the public library covers all associated costs, allowing you to watch for free — with no ads.
Visit mclib.kanopy.com or download the app to your phone, tablet or TV. Enter your library card number and you're ready to start streaming.
Residents of McCracken County plus Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg, Union and Webster Counties can apply for a card that allows checkout of physical materials and use of all online services and in-house computers. Those who live elsewhere but want a regular card may pay a $60/year nonresident fee.
Residents of Massac County, Illinois and all Kentucky residents not eligible for a regular card can apply for a digital-services-only card.
Click here to apply for a card.
For questions regarding library cards, email circ@mclib.net.