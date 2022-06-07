PADUCAH — How tech savvy are you? Could you or someone you know use help with smartphone, tablet and internet abilities? The McCracken County Public Library is offering a series of free lessons on digital skills.
This month, two lessons have already been held, but another lesson is coming up on Wednesday, June 22. The lesson for that day, which begins at 2 p.m., will focus on smartphones and tablets.
Then, in July, the library will offer digital skills classes focusing on online job searches, resumé writing and accessing library accounts from home.
A class on online job searches will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 11. A class on how to write a resumé in Google or Cypress will be held at 6 p.m. on July 19. A class on accessing library accounts from home will be held at 11 a.m. on July 28.
The classes will be held in the upstairs smaller meeting room, the library says.
To see more events coming up at the library, visit mclib.net/calendar.