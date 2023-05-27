MCCRACKEN, KY — McCracken County Public Library will kick off its "All Together Now" Summer Reading Program Thursday, June 1, from 2 to 6 p.m., according to library Director Justin Brasher.
The event will feature music, mini golf, free hot dogs and community partners like River Discovery.
Special guests from Kentucky Educational Television (KET), including Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids and kids activities will also be present.
There will be sign up stations for Summer Reading and chances to win prizes such as Radio Flyer mini-wagons and drones.
Atmos Energy is sponsoring the event. They will sponsor Scholastic books that will be available there as well.
According to Brasher, the programs the library offers are for all ages and go through both June and July. The programs are in an effort to prevent "summer slide," which is a period when children in 3-5 grades lose, on average 20% of their reading skills and 27% of their math skills.
RELATED COVERAGE: Local libraries keeping kids and teens engaged with free summer programs