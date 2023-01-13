MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Library will launch a new community collection program in February: Always Collecting.
Throughout the year, the McCracken County Library often serves as a collection point for citizens to drop off donated items, like toiletries, cleaning supplies and pairs of new underwear.
Now, MCPL will collect items year-round — each month will benefit a different organization.
If you have an annual need (you always collect socks in the fall, school supplies in June, etc.), contact the library.
Requests will be taken on a first-come, first served basis. If multiple groups have the same need within the same time frame, the library will attempt to distribute collected items to all agencies. They may not be able to fulfill every request.
Due to their limited capacity, library staff asks organizations to be able to pick up donations at least once a week or when requested.
To get started, email Adult Services Manager Lea Wentworth at lwentworth@mclib.net with the following information:
- Organization name
- Contact information
- What your organization is collecting
- The time of year your organization collects (preferred month if possible)
- Any other additional information (ideal start/end dates, information to can include on MCPL's social media)