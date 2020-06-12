McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library will reopen Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. with limited services.
The temporary hours are:
- Sunday – 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Monday through Thursday – 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The library says they will have to be limited to only 50 people in the building at one time.
During this first phase of reopening, you are able to check out library materials as well as use public computers, photocopiers, and printers.
Anyone coming to check out items are asked to only stay in the library for one hour or less and computer use on a library computer or using the library WiFi will be limited to two hours per day.
Additionally, the number of public computers available had to be reduced in order to practice social distancing, the library says.
Staff will not be able to give extended technology assistance and will not be able to touch your personal electronic devices.
The library says resources and spaces that are still unavailable include newspapers and magazines, the Quiet Reading Room, the Local and Family History Room, the meeting rooms, and the children's play area.
No seating or study tables will be available for reading during this phase.
The library also says the Washington Street entrance will still be closed and you have to use the entrance at the parking lot.
Additionally, staff are unable to directly accept returned materials and all returns to should dropped off at the exterior book drop.
The library says returned library materials are quarantined for 72 hours before being taken off your library account.
The library is also no longer charging overdue fines and is unable to accept donations at this time.
The library is asking you to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing while in the library.
Free masks are available while supplies last and multiple hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the library.
“We kindly ask that patrons bring their patience with them to the library, as these are new procedures that will take some adjustment from all of us,” says Library Director Susan Baier. “Please remember that many of these changes are only temporary during this initial phase of reopening.”
More information about the Library and its resources can be found at www.mclib.net.