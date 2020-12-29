McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library says it will resume curbside pickup service on Sundays, starting Sunday, Jan. 3.
In addition to being open on Sunday, the library says it will also have expanded curbside hours starting Jan. 3.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library says it will stay open for curbside service only through Sunday, January 10th.
The library says it may reopen to the public starting Monday, Jan. 11, pending several factors and the health department's recommendation.
You can find updates on the library's opening status on their website (click here) and by following the McCracken County Public Library on Facebook.
Questions and concerns can be emailed to Library Director Susan Baier at sbaier@mclib.net.