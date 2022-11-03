McCracken County, KY — All McCracken County public schools will be closed until November 9 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff, the district announced.
According to a Thursday social media post, officials decided to close because student and staff attendance rates have been declining daily. Plus, they say, there is a shortage of available substitutes to fill-in for sick teachers.
There will not be any class on Tuesday, Nov. 8 because it's election day. That means classes will resume on November 9. During the closure, custodial staff will thoroughly clean the buildings. The district says the health and well-being of their students and staff is their top priority, and they hope this break will give everyone a chance to recover over the extended weekend.
According to the announcement, Friday and Monday will be treated as traditional days off from school- just like you might have for weather. They'll be made up according to the 2022-2023 instructional calendar, ensuring learning can take place in-person for students and staff.