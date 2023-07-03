MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A longtime administrator in the McCracken County Public Schools system has been named the district's first chief operations officer.
MCPS Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland has been chosen to serve as COO, the district announced Monday. Bowland has been director of pupil personnel since 2014. Before that, he was the assistant principal at Health Middle School for four years. He also previously worked as a teacher at the district's alternative school for three years, he taught economics and government at Reidland High School for eight years and he taught social studies for a time at Health Middle School.
As COO, the district says Bowland will oversee its operational departments, which include facilities, transportation, food service, pupil personnel and safe schools.
New MCPS Superintendent Josh Hunt — who took over on July 1 after previous superintendent Steve Carter retired — says Bowland "has been a great employee and leader in the district for many years."
“His experiences in school and district-level leadership make him a perfect fit for this position. I believe the skills he possesses will move our district forward in being much more operationally efficient, ultimately affecting the quality of instruction for our students," Hunt says in a statement included in the district's announcement.
In a statement of his own, Bowland says he's ready to put his skills and experience to use in his new role.
“The operations of a district plays a key role in providing students a safe and efficient learning environment,” Bowland says. “I’m excited about the opportunity to utilize my experiences and knowledge that I’ve gained while being employed by McCracken County Schools in order to continue building on our great tradition of education.”