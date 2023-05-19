MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Another west Kentucky school district is investing in technology upgrades to protect students.
McCracken County Public Schools says its board of education has approved the purchase of OpenGate weapons detection systems for each school in the district.
It's the same technology Crittenden County Schools installed at its middle and high school campus last month.
In a Facebook post announcing the change Friday, McCracken County Public Schools says the OpenGate system will detect more than just metal, so it can help identify other contraband not allowed in schools as well as weapons.
The system is designed not to set off alerts for things like keys and cellphones, which would set off a traditional metal detector.
Students will be able to walk through quickly without taking off their backpacks.
MCPS says OpenGate is similar to security systems used at the Holiday World theme park and at events like NFL games.
Students will practice going through the OpenGate system next week, and the district says it will open schools over the summer so families can come out and test the systems. Dates and times for those tests will be announced later.
Then, when students return for the fall semester, the detectors will be used each morning for students and any visitors who arrive during school hours.
"Safety is our top priority in McCracken County Schools," the district said. "And we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to enhance safety and security in our schools."