MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Bill Dunn officially filed paperwork to seek re-election on Wednesday morning.
Dunn was first elected as McCracken County PVA in November 2018.
Dunn says in the past three years his office has introduced a new property assessment tool, improved online services, and expanded employment at the PVA office to better serve the community.
"It has been a true honor to serve as your PVA," Dunn said. "While we’ve made tremendous progress in achieving our goals we still have much work to do."
As of Wednesday, Dunn is the only person to announce their candidacy for McCracken County PVA.